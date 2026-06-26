Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Motorcyclist’s Life-Changing Injuries on A303

A man has been sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a collision on the A303 near Bulford left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries. Muhammad Umair, 30, from Sandhurst, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on 26 June following the incident on 23 May involving a French tourist in his 60s. The crash was captured on dash cam, showing Umair’s reckless lane change into the motorcyclist’s path.

Swift Court Action

Umair pleaded guilty on 25 May and was immediately remanded into custody. At sentencing, he received two years’ imprisonment and a five-year driving ban. The court also ordered Umair’s deportation upon release.

Collision Details

On 23 May, Umair was driving a Toyota Yaris eastbound on the A303 when he switched from lane one to lane two directly in front of the BMW 1250cc motorcycle. The rider, travelling responsibly in traffic, had no time to react and sustained permanent, life-changing injuries.

Investigation And Evidence

Dash cam footage played a crucial role, recorded by passing motorists who stopped at the scene to assist and provide evidence. Lead investigator Paul Brewster praised those members of the public for their lifesaving first aid and help in collecting footage.

Warning On Dangerous Driving

Police emphasised the risks of careless and dangerous driving—one of the ‘Fatal Five’ offences that dramatically increase the chance of serious collisions. These offences include:

Careless driving

Drink and drug driving

Not wearing a seatbelt

Using a mobile phone

Speeding

The Serious Collision Investigation Team will continue targeting these offences to improve road safety.