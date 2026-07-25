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FATAL COLLISON Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

Driver arrested after fatal early morning crash near Holm Mill Lane

A man in his 20s has died following a serious road traffic collision on the A20 Ashford Road in Harrietsham during the early hours of Saturday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before the junction with Holm Mill Lane at around 2.05am on Saturday, 25 July, after a red Ford Focus overturned. The passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Kent Police confirmed that his next of kin have been informed and are being supported. A second man in his 20s, who was also travelling in the vehicle, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or other video footage to come forward. Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the red Ford Focus before the collision or captured its movements leading up to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/AL/059/26. Video footage can also be submitted through Kent Police’s online evidence portal. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remain ongoing.

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