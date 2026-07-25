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MAJOR BLAZE Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are battling a major blaze that has engulfed a three-storey residential building in Mitcham.

Emergency services were called to Belgrave Walk, Mitcham, at around 3.10pm on Saturday following reports of a fire at a residential block.

The London Fire Brigade said the blaze has spread across all three floors and into the roof of the building, prompting one of the brigade’s largest responses of the day.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area while crews continue to tackle the fire, with nearby households advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the large volume of smoke being produced.

Control officers mobilised firefighters from Sutton, Wallington, Wandsworth and several surrounding fire stations after the Brigade received the emergency call shortly after 3.10pm.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and firefighters remain at the scene working to bring the incident under control.

Images from the scene show thick smoke billowing above the residential area as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

The London Fire Brigade is expected to provide further updates as the incident develops.

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