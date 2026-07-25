Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Exeter. Devon and Cornwall Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of India Ford, who was last seen in the city during the early hours of Friday 24 July. India is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, with red hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black top and black sliders. Police have also advised that India is sometimes known by the name “Layla Parish”. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are growing concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old India Ford who was last seen in Exeter in the early hours of Friday morning, 24 July.” Officers are urging anyone who has seen India, or who has information about her whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 88 24/07/26.