Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

More than 100 firefighters battled blaze after explosion sent shockwaves across county

The cause of a huge explosion that sent a towering fireball and thick black smoke into the Essex sky has been revealed after a major fire tore through an industrial site. Fire crews remain at the scene at Highlands Farm, on Southend Road near East Hanningfield, after a major incident was declared on Friday evening when a fertiliser store is believed to have exploded. More than 100 firefighters were initially deployed to tackle the blaze, which engulfed several industrial units and spread into surrounding fields. The dramatic explosion was reportedly heard and felt up to 15 miles away, with residents describing homes shaking as the blast echoed across the county.

Massive emergency response

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a significant fire involving industrial units shortly before 5pm on Friday. While firefighters were tackling the blaze, fertiliser stored inside one of the buildings exploded, sending a huge mushroom cloud of smoke high into the sky and prompting emergency services to declare a major incident. Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the heavy smoke, while several properties were evacuated as a precaution. Roads surrounding the site also remain closed. By Saturday morning, the incident had been scaled back, with around 25 firefighters continuing to extinguish remaining hotspots. Group Manager Dave Walpole said crews were expected to remain at the site throughout the day.

“We will likely be here throughout the day and the scene is still producing some smoke so please keep windows and doors closed.”

Blast felt for miles

The explosion shocked communities across Essex, with witnesses reporting buildings shaking and windows rattling far beyond the immediate area. One resident told the UKNIP:

“The ground shook, buildings shook, windows rattled, birds flew off – and I am 15 miles away.”

Another local said the blast was so powerful it shook their home despite being around a mile from the site. Videos shared on social media captured the moment a huge fireball erupted into the sky before thick black smoke drifted across the countryside. Other footage showed burning debris scattered across nearby fields and a van engulfed in flames.

Buildings destroyed

Drone images taken after the explosion reveal extensive damage across the farm complex, with multiple industrial buildings reduced to burnt-out shells. Firefighters also worked to stop the flames spreading to nearby homes as surrounding fields were scorched by the intense heat. Area Manager Dave Bond said on Friday evening:

“This is a significant fire but we have it under control and there is no wider risk to members of the public.

“A number of industrial units have caught alight as well as a field and crews have been working to prevent the fire spreading to nearby houses.”

Investigation to continue

The East of England Ambulance Service declared a critical incident and deployed its Hazardous Area Response Team to support emergency operations. Fire investigators will now carry out a full examination of the site once it is safe to do so to establish how the fire started. Residents are being urged to continue avoiding the area and keep windows and doors closed while smoke remains visible from the scene.