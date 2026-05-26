13-Year-Old Boy Dies at Halifax Leadbeater Dam During Heatwave

Emergency services rushed to Leadbeater Dam in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on May 25 after 13-year-old Reco Puttock was pulled from the water in distress. Despite the swift actions of West Yorkshire Fire, Police, and Ambulance crews, Reco tragically died at the hospital. This fatal incident occurred amid a heatwave that has already seen four other teenagers lose their lives in separate water-related accidents across the UK.

Heartfelt Tributes Flood In

Reco’s mother, Sam Puttock, expressed deep sorrow, describing her son as very close to his three siblings, especially his older sister. She said, “He loved being out with his friends. That’s what he enjoyed most.” Social media channels have been overwhelmed with condolences as the community mourns the loss and urges others to stay safe near water.

Swift Emergency Response

The distress call came around 3:18pm from the popular swimming and picnic spot at Leadbeater Dam. Fire, police, and ambulance crews acted quickly to locate and rescue Reco before rushing him to hospital. West Yorkshire Police confirmed no suspicious circumstances are being investigated, with Calderdale CID carrying out enquiries.

Heatwave Sparks Water Safety Concerns

Reco’s death is part of a troubling pattern during recent record-breaking summer temperatures. Four other teenagers, including 15-year-old Declan Sawyer at Swanholme Lakes in Lincolnshire and a 16-year-old at Kingsbury Water Park in Warwickshire, have drowned in separate incidents. Families and officials continue to warn about the dangers of rivers and lakes during hot weather.

Ongoing Searches And Safety Warnings

Following this spate of tragedies, South Yorkshire Police recovered a missing teenage boy’s body from Rother Valley Country Park late on May 25. Meanwhile, Lancashire Police are still searching for a child last seen swimming in a river at Ribchester. Authorities have urged parents and young people to exercise extreme caution around water as the heatwave endures.