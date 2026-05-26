Man dies saving family as four teens drown at UK swimming spots

A man in his 60s died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the sea while trying to rescue two relatives at Tregirls Beach near Padstow, Cornwall, on Monday afternoon, during the UK’s hottest May day on record. Over the bank holiday weekend, four teenagers also drowned in separate water incidents across Lincolnshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Warwickshire, as thousands flocked to swimming spots amid a week-long heatwave.

Heroic Rescue Ends In Tragedy

The man attempted to save family members who were in distress in the water at around 3.50pm on Monday at Tregirls Beach. Members of the public managed to get the relatives to safety, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four Teens Die In Separate

A 15-year-old boy, Declan Sawyer, drowned at Swanholme Lakes, Lincolnshire, on Sunday afternoon.

A 13-year-old boy was pulled from the water in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and died in hospital on Monday.

A 15-year-old girl named Lil drowned at a lake in Warwickshire after being seen with a group jumping from a bridge.

A teenage boy was recovered from Rother Valley County Park, South Yorkshire, early Tuesday morning after going missing in the lake the previous evening.

Warnings On Water Safety

Chief Inspector Ben Hembry of North Warwickshire police urged the public to avoid open water due to hidden hazards, cold water shock, and strong currents. The Royal Life Saving Society UK and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service also issued safety advice, stressing supervision of children and the importance of swimming in lifeguarded areas.

Record-breaking Heatwave Continues

London temperatures climbed to 35°C on Monday, breaking an 80-year record for May. The Met Office warned of thunderstorms across the Midlands, and the UK Health Security Agency extended an amber health alert due to risks to the elderly and vulnerable from the heat.

Train Services Disrupted By Heat

National Rail reported cancellations and delays across the network as excessive heat caused track problems, including sagging overhead power lines and faulty air conditioning on trains. Passengers faced disruptions, especially on routes from London Marylebone, London Waterloo and London Liverpool Street.