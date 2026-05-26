Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

A 40-year-old man from Birmingham has been sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison for raping a woman and subjecting her to months of controlling and coercive behaviour at an address in Walsall, West Midlands Police confirmed. The victim came forward in September 2024, reporting that Mark Williams had raped her. During a police interview, she also revealed Williams controlled her finances, restricted contact with friends and family, and installed hidden cameras in her home.

Evidence Highlights Abuse

Supporting evidence included text messages from Williams and testimonies from the victim’s family members, which aided police in building the case.

Prompt Police Action

Williams, residing at Hockley Close, Birmingham, was arrested within three days of the complaint. He admitted the charges during his trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Victim Praised For Bravery

Detective Constable Daniel Folley of the Public Protection Unit commended the victim’s resilience, highlighting the challenges victims face with coercive control. “We encourage those who spot signs of abuse to report it,” he said.

Clares Law Reminder

Police emphasised Clare’s Law, which allows disclosure of a person’s history of violence to protect those at risk.