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TEEN MURDER AMBUSH Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

  Metropolitan Police have launched a major investigation after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Hackney on Monday, 25 May. Officers responded to reports of disorder and machete sightings during a house party on Towpath Walk at 7.17pm, before discovering the victim with stab wounds in Poplar Close.

Disturbance Sparks Police Call

Police were first alerted to a large gathering and disorderly conduct on Towpath Walk, E9, including reports of individuals carrying machetes. Further alarms about a stabbing and possible firearm discharges prompted armed and emergency units, including London‘s Air Ambulance, to attend the scene swiftly.

Victim Pronounced Dead At Scene

Despite rapid intervention by emergency services, the teenage boy was pronounced dead at Poplar Close. Officers are currently identifying the victim and informing his family, while preserving a crime scene that spans the area around Towpath Walk and Poplar Close.

Community Shock And Police Patrols

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Massink of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command expressed condolences to the victim’s family and reassured local residents with increased patrols. He urged anyone with questions or concerns to speak directly to police officers present in the area.

Call For Witnesses And Footage

With a significant crowd reportedly present during the stabbing, DCI Massink appealed for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to contact police. He requested the public to refrain from sharing such videos on social media out of respect for the bereaved family. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 6692/25May or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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