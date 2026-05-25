M25 Kent Chaos After Police Incident and Breakdown Causes Delays

Severe traffic delays hit the M25 in Kent on Monday evening following an earlier police incident between junction 1B (A282 Dartford) and junction 1A (A206 Swanscombe). The disruption escalated when a broken-down vehicle forced two lanes to close on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction 3 (M20 Swanley Interchange) and junction 2 (A2 Darenth Interchange).

Police Incident Sparks Delay

The initial police intervention on the eastbound and westbound carriageways between Dartford and Swanscombe caused significant slowdowns, with motorists experiencing lengthy queues.

Broken-down Vehicle Worsens Traffic

A vehicle failure on the anticlockwise side near Swanley added to the chaos, closing two lanes and compounding the existing congestion.

Queues Stretch Along M25

Drivers faced heavy stop-start traffic as the combination of incidents blocked key sections of the busy motorway, affecting commuters and freight transport.

Emergency Response Continues

Emergency services remain on scene to manage the incidents and clear the roadways, with updates issued regularly to motorists.