Man Dies in Fatal Single-Car Crash Near South Molton

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a black Audi A3 on an unclassified road between South Molton and North Molton on Saturday 23 May at around 7pm. Emergency services attended the scene, where the 23-year-old local man driving the car was confirmed dead. A male passenger in his 20s was injured and taken to the hospital.

Immediate Emergency Response

South West Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service arrived quickly alongside police to manage the scene and provide assistance.

Fatal Outcome Confirmed

The driver, found in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after emergency crews arrived, marking the incident as a fatal road traffic collision.

Passenger Hospitalised

A second man travelling as a passenger suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment, although details of his condition have not been released.

Road Closure And Inquiry

The road between South Molton and North Molton was closed for scene examinations. Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist ongoing investigations.