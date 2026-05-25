OnlyFans Hack Exposes Data of 340 Million UK Users and Creators

OnlyFans has suffered a huge data breach, exposing personal details of 340 million users worldwide, including UK content creators and subscribers. The hack, which surfaced recently, sees private information like emails, phone numbers and partial payment card data being sold online, raising alarm over privacy and fraud risks. The scale of the leak marks it as one of the largest data exposures involving adult platform users to date.

Massive User Data Leak

The compromised database contains detailed records of both OnlyFans creators and fans. Sensitive information such as usernames, account activity stats, social media links, and full contact details heightens users’ vulnerability to phishing, scams and identity theft.

Partial Payment Info Revealed

While only the last four digits of payment cards were included, experts warn this data could still be used to aid financial fraud and blackmail attempts. The breach undermines the financial security of thousands of users across the UK and beyond.

Creators And Fans At Risk

Both content creators and subscribers face potential extortion or targeted harassment, as criminals exploit the trove of personal data. The trust in OnlyFans’ security measures is now under serious scrutiny following this unprecedented leak.

Calls For Immediate Action

Security experts and affected users are demanding that OnlyFans urgently review its data protection policies and assist those impacted with clear guidance to mitigate damage and prevent further abuse.