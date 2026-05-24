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GUN ATTACK Two Men Shot in Prescot as Police Investigate Targeted Attack

Two Men Shot in Prescot as Police Investigate Targeted Attack

  Merseyside Police are investigating after two men in their 20s were shot in Prescot on Sunday afternoon 24 May. Emergency services were called to Pottery Lane near Stadt Moers Park at 2.50pm, where the victims were found with gunshot wounds. Both men have been taken to the hospital for assessment as officers conduct a fast-moving investigation into the attack.

Urgent Police Enquiries

Officers remain in the area carrying out house-to-house visits, forensic examinations, and reviewing CCTV footage. The local community is urged to avoid Pottery Lane while investigations continue.

Targeted Shooting Confirmed

Detective Superintendent Paul Speight described the shooting as a likely targeted attack on the two victims. He appealed for witnesses, asking anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to come forward promptly to help piece together the circumstances.

Community Appeal

Detective Speight expressed concern about the shooting in a residential area during the day, calling it “beyond comprehension”. He pledged the police’s determination to find and bring those responsible to justice, emphasising that gun crime remains rare in Merseyside thanks to strong community cooperation.

How To Help

  • Anyone with information is urged to contact Merseyside Police via their social media channels @MerPolCC on X or Facebook.
  • Reports can also be made online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 572 of 24 May.
  • Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or their website.

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