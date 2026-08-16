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MuRDER BLAZE Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 90s dies in Gloucestershire house fire

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 90s dies in Gloucestershire house fire

A woman in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life after an elderly woman died following a house fire in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Hardwick shortly before 4am following reports of a fire at the property. Firefighters, police officers and ambulance crews attended and the blaze was brought under control. Emergency crews searched the property and discovered a woman in her 90s unconscious inside. CPR was carried out in an attempt to save her, but despite the efforts of emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed. Police subsequently arrested a woman in her 60s from Gloucester in connection with the incident. She was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody for questioning. A cordon has been established around the property while police and specialist investigators examine the scene and work to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire and the woman’s death. Gloucestershire Constabulary has sought to reassure residents that the people involved were known to one another and officers currently believe this was an isolated incident. Police said:

“Police would like to reassure the public that those involved in the incident are known to each other and this appears to have been an isolated incident.” The investigation remains ongoing.

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