Prison watchdog raises serious concerns after Lee Hopkinson found dead at HMP Manchester

A prison watchdog has raised concerns over violence, bullying, access to illicit substances and failures in prisoner welfare following the death of a 33-year-old man at HMP Manchester. Lee Hopkinson, who was serving a 13-year sentence for manslaughter, was found hanged in his cell at around 8.30am on February 17, 2022. An investigation by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) found Hopkinson had been assaulted by other prisoners in the weeks before his death and had been able to obtain drugs and alcohol while behind bars. The watchdog’s report, published on August 12, 2026, has now made a series of recommendations aimed at improving the way violence, bullying, prisoner welfare and medical emergencies are handled.

Assaults and fears for his safety

Around seven weeks before his death, Hopkinson was assaulted by fellow prisoners. Just days before he died, he also told relatives that he had been attacked in the showers. There were reports that he was being bullied over debts, although Hopkinson himself denied owing money. The PPO found that prison staff had failed to adequately investigate intelligence suggesting he had been assaulted because of a debt. Hopkinson had previously sought protection from staff and claimed there was a “price on his head” connected with his drug use.

Drugs and alcohol inside prison

The investigation identified numerous reports of Hopkinson using Spice and prescription medication during his time at HMP Manchester. Some of the medication was believed to have been stolen or purchased from other prisoners. The PPO expressed concern that he had been able to access drugs and alcohol inside the prison “with apparent ease”. A toxicology examination following his death found that Hopkinson had consumed a significant amount of alcohol beforehand. Hopkinson had a documented history of attempted suicide, self-harm and substance misuse. Despite those risk factors, investigators found there was little evidence immediately before his death to indicate that he was at an imminent risk of taking his own life.

No wellbeing checks for months

The investigation also identified concerns about Hopkinson’s contact with prison staff. According to the PPO, no keywork sessions or wellbeing checks had been carried out with him from July 2021, approximately seven months before his death. When Hopkinson was discovered unresponsive in his cell, there was also a delay of approximately two minutes before staff called the appropriate medical emergency code. Investigators concluded that the delay did not affect the outcome because Hopkinson had already been dead for some time. However, the watchdog warned that a similar delay could make a significant difference in another medical emergency.

Serving 13 years for manslaughter

Hopkinson, who was of no fixed abode, had been imprisoned in August 2019 after admitting manslaughter in connection with the death of 50-year-old Raymond Dixon in Bury. Hopkinson did not carry out the fatal assault on Mr Dixon. Edward Fitzgerald, of Walmersley Road, Bury, admitted murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years. Anthony Dennison, of no fixed address, received a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to robbery.

Inquest concluded suicide

An inquest into Hopkinson’s death was held in December 2023. His medical cause of death was recorded as hanging, with the jury returning a narrative conclusion that he died as a result of suicide. Following its investigation, the PPO recommended improvements to the way information about violence, bullying and intimidation is coordinated and investigated inside prisons. It said apparent victims should be appropriately supported and protected and that prisoners should receive regular, meaningful contact with staff, including weekly wellbeing checks. The governor and head of healthcare were also told to ensure staff understand their responsibilities during medical emergencies and use the appropriate emergency code without delay.