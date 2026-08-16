Missing dog Bobby found safe after eight-day search across Canford Heath

A dog who slipped his lead and disappeared on Canford Heath has been found safe after an eight-day search involving trail cameras, feeding stations, mapping and dozens of public sightings. Bobby went missing at around 10am on Monday, August 3, after escaping during a walk on Canford Heath.

He was not local to the area, spending most of his time in the Midlands, which made the search significantly more difficult for his owners, Emma and Mike. The volunteer search team from Eye In The Sky said Bobby quickly entered what they described as “survival mode”, travelling across Canford Heath, Tower Park and surrounding areas rather than behaving like a pet trying to find its way home.

Searchers deliberately avoided repeatedly chasing sightings, instead studying Bobby’s movements, water sources, sheltered areas and likely travel routes in an attempt to predict where he would go next. The team also explained why a drone was not immediately used.

Bobby had already covered a vast area, was believed to be bedding down in dense vegetation during hot weather, and the warm ground reduced the effectiveness of thermal imaging. Canford Heath is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest, meaning permission would have been required for drone operations.

Feeding stations and trail cameras were positioned around the heath, while Bobby’s family laid familiar scent trails in the hope he would eventually return towards areas he recognised. Over the following days, sightings were reported around Poole Lane, Turbary Park Avenue, Verity Crescent, Canford School, Magna Road and Kinson.

Two confirmed sightings were around 3.8 miles apart as the crow flies, demonstrating the enormous area Bobby had covered. By Thursday, repeated sightings around the northern side of Canford Heath and towards the recycling centre began to suggest Bobby had established a loose routine.

Trail cameras were repositioned at key entrances and crossroads to help narrow down his movements. The breakthrough came the following Monday when Bobby’s behaviour appeared to change.

At around 7am, he was seen sitting quietly in the shade of a garden near Verity Park. A short time later he was spotted calmly walking and sniffing around Verity Crescent rather than running from people.

The search team believed Bobby had stopped travelling long distances and was now remaining in the area. A feeding station and cameras were placed directly on the route they believed he was using.

At around 8.30pm, Bobby suddenly appeared at the entrance to an alleyway while a camera was being positioned. The team immediately contacted Emma and Mike, who were nearby.

Within minutes, Bobby spotted Mike. The search team said there was “no hesitation” as Bobby sprinted directly towards his owner and into his arms.

After eight days missing, Bobby was finally safe. Eye In The Sky said the case demonstrated why searches for frightened dogs often require patience rather than large numbers of people chasing sightings.

The team thanked everyone who reported sightings, shared information and followed requests not to approach or pursue Bobby, saying each observation helped build a picture of his movements and ultimately contributed to his safe return.