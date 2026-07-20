Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

A man who supplied ketamine to a group of girls before sexually assaulting one of them has been jailed for four years and nine months. James Briggs, 42, of Coniston Avenue, Grimsby, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 17 July after being convicted of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Briggs had previously admitted six counts of offering to supply and supplying the Class B drug ketamine.

Victim’s courage led to conviction

The court heard that Briggs sexually assaulted the young girl in East Devon during 2023. The victim later bravely reported the offence to police, prompting an investigation that led to Briggs’ arrest and the seizure of his mobile phone. Forensic examination of the device revealed evidence that Briggs had recently purchased ketamine, while videos stored on the phone showed children under the influence of the drug. During police interviews, Briggs claimed he had been speaking to the girl about her mental health after she became upset and denied any sexual offending. Following a trial at Exeter Crown Court on 6 July 2026, a jury found him guilty of the sexual assault charge.

Prison sentence and court orders

In addition to the four years and nine months’ imprisonment, Briggs was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years. The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting seven years, placing further restrictions on him following his release from prison.

Detective praises bravery of victim

Detective Constable Jonathan Stephens, who led the investigation, said:

“We welcome the outcome and would like to acknowledge the courage shown by the victim and other child witnesses in this case.

“We ask anybody who has been the victim of child sexual abuse to report it, whether it be recent or non-recent, and we will investigate each matter thoroughly.”

Support for victims

Devon and Cornwall Police has reminded anyone affected by child sexual abuse or sexual violence that specialist support is available. Victims can seek help through Victim Support, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit, or the National Rape Crisis Helpline, and are encouraged to report offences regardless of when they occurred.