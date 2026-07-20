Three Teenagers Arrested After Suspected Attempted Break-In at Chippenham Supermarket

Three teenagers have been arrested after police responded to reports of an attempted break-in at a supermarket in Chippenham during the early hours of Monday morning. Wiltshire Police were called at 12.45am on Monday 20 July after a member of the public reported seeing three people on the roof of the Iceland supermarket in Market Place. Officers arrived within minutes and located three males matching the descriptions provided by the caller.

Trio arrested at the scene

Following searches, officers recovered a backpack containing items believed to indicate the group were equipped to commit theft. Police said the bag contained pliers, tools and wiring, among other items. Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all from Chippenham, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, contrary to Section 25 of the Theft Act. The three suspects remain in police custody in Melksham while enquiries continue.

Police praise vigilant member of the public

Sergeant Jamie Ball said:

“We’d like to thank the vigilant member of the public who reported their concerns regarding suspicious activity in the area, which enabled officers to be on scene quickly and make three arrests. Our enquiries are ongoing.

“With the summer holidays ahead of us, we’re asking parents and guardians to be aware of where their children are spending their time and what they are doing.”

Appeal for information

Wiltshire Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 54260087210. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.