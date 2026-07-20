Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a convicted prisoner who failed to return to an open prison after being released on temporary licence. Edwin Newman, 45, left HMP Sudbury at 11.40am on Wednesday 16 July but did not return to the prison later that day as required. Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to locate him and are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him.

Serving a sentence for violent offences

Newman is currently serving a prison sentence for threats to kill and false imprisonment. Officers have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding his failure to return but say enquiries to trace him are ongoing.

Description

Newman is described as:

White

Bald head

Stubble

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

Grey jogging bottoms

White Ben Sherman T-shirt

Grey Nike jumper

Blue Nike trainers

Links to Weymouth and Manchester

Police believe Newman has links to both Weymouth and Manchester, and are appealing to anyone in those areas who may have seen him to come forward.

Do not approach

Derbyshire Police have warned members of the public not to approach Newman if they see him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police immediately, quoting reference 1103 of 16 July. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. Police continue to urge anyone who has seen Newman since he failed to return to prison to get in touch as enquiries to locate him continue.