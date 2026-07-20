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MAJOR DELAYS A36 Closed in Both Directions After Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Oil Spill

A36 Closed in Both Directions After Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Oil Spill

Drivers are being warned of significant delays after a two-vehicle collision forced the closure of the A36 in Wiltshire in both directions. The A36 has been shut between the A303 at Deptford and the A350 near Warminster following a road traffic collision which also resulted in a large oil spillage. Emergency services were called to the scene, with Wiltshire Police and Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service leading the response.

Major clean-up operation underway

The collision has left a substantial amount of oil on the carriageway, prompting a full closure of the route while emergency crews make the scene safe. National Highways has confirmed that specialist contractors are being sent to assess the extent of the spillage and carry out the necessary clean-up operation before the road can reopen. The number of people involved in the collision and the extent of any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Diversions in place

Motorists are being diverted via local roads while the incident is dealt with. Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid the area where possible as delays are expected throughout the response and subsequent recovery operation. Further updates are expected as emergency services continue their work at the scene.

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