Three Men Charged with 46 Historical Child Sexual Exploitation Offences in Greater Manchester

Three men have been charged with a total of 46 offences as part of a major investigation into the historical sexual exploitation of children in Greater Manchester. The charges follow a long-running inquiry by Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Sky, which is investigating allegations of non-recent child sexual exploitation in the Bury area. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 1996 and 2003 and involve 10 girls, who were aged between 14 and 16 at the time.

Three men charged

The three defendants are:

Ashfaq Khan , 46, of Bury.

, 46, of Bury. Qamar Jehangeer , 38, of Bolton.

, 38, of Bolton. Zaheer Iqbal, 52, of Accrington.

All three have been charged with multiple offences relating to the alleged sexual abuse of underage girls. Ashfaq Khan faces the largest number of allegations, including:

36 counts of rape of a girl under 16 .

. One count of attempted rape.

Indecent assault.

False imprisonment.

Qamar Jehangeer has been charged with:

Four counts of rape of a girl under 16.

Two counts of false imprisonment.

Zaheer Iqbal is charged with:

Four counts of rape of a girl under 16.

Additional counts of false imprisonment.

Court appearance

The three men are due to appear before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 22 July 2026. Greater Manchester Police described the inquiry as a complex and sensitive investigation, with specialist officers supporting those who reported the abuse throughout the process.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the force remains committed to pursuing offenders accused of non-recent sexual abuse, regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged offences. The force also encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, whether recent or historical, to come forward and report it, assuring victims that specialist support is available throughout any investigation. As criminal proceedings are now active, it is important to note that the charges have not yet been tested in court. All three defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.