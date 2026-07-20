Fire Service Thanks Public After Huge Timber Blaze Involving 2,000 Tonnes of Recycled Wood

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked local communities for their patience and cooperation following a major fire in Wraysbury that saw firefighters battle a blaze involving almost 2,000 tonnes of recycled timber and wood chippings. The large-scale incident, which unfolded over the weekend, prompted a significant multi-agency response as crews worked around the clock to bring the fire under control.

Massive emergency response

Firefighters from across Berkshire were deployed to tackle the blaze, with assistance from neighbouring fire and rescue services. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked closely alongside colleagues from:

London Fire Brigade

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue (BLSAR)

The coordinated response ensured sufficient resources were available to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Hundreds of emergency calls

As firefighters worked at the scene, staff at Thames Valley Fire Control Service handled an exceptionally high volume of emergency calls. The control room received more than 600 emergency calls from across the Thames Valley while coordinating the complex multi-agency response alongside operational officers.

Fire service thanks community

In a statement, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Following last weekend’s fire in Wraysbury, we wanted to thank everyone for their cooperation while our crews responded to what was a complex, large-scale incident.

“Over the past two days, crews from across the county responded to a fire that involved almost 2,000 tonnes of recycled timber and wood chippings.

“Crews worked closely with partners from London Fire Brigade, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, and Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue to respond to the incident.

“Meanwhile, staff from Thames Valley Fire Control Service took more than 600 emergency calls from across the Thames Valley while working with officers to coordinate a multi-agency response to this incident.”

Investigation continues

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Fire crews remained at the scene as operations continued to ensure the site was made safe and to deal with any remaining hotspots. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked residents and businesses affected by the incident for their continued support and understanding throughout the emergency response.