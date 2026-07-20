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LIFE CHANGING Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

A woman has been jailed for almost five years after launching a brutal and unprovoked attack on her long-time friend, stabbing her in the face and neck with a smashed gin glass. Collette Hanchard, 55, was sentenced to four years and 11 months’ imprisonment at the High Court in Glasgow after admitting the violent assault on Frances McKay, 57. The court heard the attack took place on the night of 14 June 2024 at Ms McKay’s home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

Quiet evening turned violent

Prosecutors said the two women had been spending the evening together in an outhouse in the garden, talking and listening to music. There had been no argument or signs of tension between the pair. Shortly after midnight, Hanchard told her friend she had called a taxi before leaving to use the toilet while carrying a green-stemmed gin glass. Moments later, Ms McKay heard glass smashing. Hanchard then returned to the outhouse and, without warning, plunged the broken glass into her friend’s face and neck.

Victim left with life-changing injuries

The attack left Ms McKay with deep wounds to her cheek, lip, ear and neck. She was left covered in blood as she struggled to comprehend what had happened. Her husband rushed to the scene after hearing screams and found his wife bleeding heavily. He confronted Hanchard, who prosecutors said had returned to the outhouse “as if nothing had happened”, before forcing her to leave the property. She then departed in a taxi. Ms McKay was taken to hospital where doctors treated multiple serious lacerations. The injuries left her with permanent facial scarring, lasting loss of sensation down the left side of her neck and significant psychological trauma. Medical evidence heard by the court confirmed the injuries could have proved fatal without immediate treatment.

Messages sent after attack

In the hours following the assault, Hanchard sent her victim a number of Facebook messages and voicemails claiming she could not remember what had happened. She also said she had suffered a cut finger and there was “blood everywhere”. One message read:

“Hi Frances – what happened last night? I can’t remember a thing… I’m really sorry if I’ve done something cause you’re a really good friend xxx.”

Judge rejects memory loss claim

Sentencing Hanchard, Judge Alistair Watson questioned her claims that she had no recollection of the attack. He described her account as “highly questionable” and said it was inconsistent with the evidence presented during proceedings. The judge highlighted the seriousness of the assault, the lack of any provocation and the devastating impact on the victim. He said the attack had caused extensive and visible scarring and left Ms McKay suffering significant psychological harm.

Nearly five-year prison sentence

Hanchard was jailed for four years and 11 months and will remain subject to supervision following her release from custody. The sentencing brings to an end the criminal proceedings over what the court described as a sudden and unexplained attack on a trusted friend.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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