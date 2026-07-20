Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 53-year-old man who was assaulted inside a shop in East Finchley last month. The Metropolitan Police said Tevin Melbourne, 30, of Pittman Gardens, Ilford, was charged with murder on Monday 20 July after being arrested in Lewisham on Friday 17 July. He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court later today.

Victim died nearly two weeks after assault

The charge relates to the death of Paul Heyfron, 53, who died on Sunday 12 July after suffering serious injuries in an assault inside a shop in Brook Walk, East Finchley, on Tuesday 30 June. Emergency services attended the incident and Mr Heyfron was taken to hospital, where he later died. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Woman bailed

A 47-year-old woman, who was arrested on Friday 17 July on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Investigation continues

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Heyfron’s death. Proceedings against the defendant are now active, and it is important that reporting, commentary or the sharing of information online does not prejudice the ongoing criminal case.