Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AIRLIFTED Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

Two air ambulances were scrambled after a serious collision at Castle Combe Circuit in Wiltshire left one person with major injuries. Emergency services were called to the popular motor racing venue near Chippenham shortly before 12.30pm on Monday (20 July) following reports of a serious road traffic collision.

Air ambulances land at circuit

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance both attended the incident, landing on the circuit to assist paramedics treating the injured casualty. The patient, whose identity, age and sex have not been confirmed, was assessed at the scene before being taken by road ambulance to the Major Trauma Centre at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for specialist treatment.

Major emergency response

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said:

“We were called at approximately 12.30pm on Monday 20 July to a road traffic collision at Castle Combe Circuit.

“We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, an operations officer, the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.”

Emergency services remained at the circuit while the incident was dealt with.

Circumstances under investigation

A large number of motorbikes were understood to have been on site at the time of the collision, although it has not yet been confirmed whether the incident occurred during an organised track session or another event. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been disclosed, and no further information about the casualty’s condition has been released. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AmbulanceCollision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
BMW Driver to Face Court After Alleged Street Racing Ends in Hedge Crash

IT"S A WRAP BMW Driver to Face Court After Alleged Street Racing Ends in Hedge Crash

UK News
Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

MAJOR RESPONCE Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

LIFE CHANGING Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

UK News
London Firefighters Deployed to Derbyshire as Major Moorland Blaze Continues

BLAZE DEPLOYMENT London Firefighters Deployed to Derbyshire as Major Moorland Blaze Continues

UK News
Student Doctor Jailed for 14 Years After Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

STUDENT DOCTOR Student Doctor Jailed for 14 Years After Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

UK News
Man Charged Over Alleged Arson at Serco Property in Runcorn

ARSON CHARGE Man Charged Over Alleged Arson at Serco Property in Runcorn

UK News
Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

SENTANCE LATER Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

UK News
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

CHILD SEARCH Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

ROW CONTINUE FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Dies and Another Seriously Injured After Sea Incident at Cullercoats Beach

BEACH HORROR Man Dies and Another Seriously Injured After Sea Incident at Cullercoats Beach

UK News
Man Dies and Another Seriously Injured After Sea Incident at Cullercoats Beach

Man Dies and Another Seriously Injured After Sea Incident at Cullercoats Beach

UK News
Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

HOTEL ATTACK Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

UK News
Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

UK News
Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

FIRE PROBE Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

UK News
Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

AIRLIFTED Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

UK News
Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

UK News
Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

NO INJURIES Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

UK News
Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

UK News
Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

MOUNTAIN RESCUE SUPPORT Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

UK News
Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

DRUG DEALING SEX OFFENDER Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

FIRST PICTURE Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
Watch Live