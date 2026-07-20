Two Air Ambulances Called to Serious Crash at Castle Combe Circuit

Two air ambulances were scrambled after a serious collision at Castle Combe Circuit in Wiltshire left one person with major injuries. Emergency services were called to the popular motor racing venue near Chippenham shortly before 12.30pm on Monday (20 July) following reports of a serious road traffic collision.

Air ambulances land at circuit

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance both attended the incident, landing on the circuit to assist paramedics treating the injured casualty. The patient, whose identity, age and sex have not been confirmed, was assessed at the scene before being taken by road ambulance to the Major Trauma Centre at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for specialist treatment.

Major emergency response

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said:

“We were called at approximately 12.30pm on Monday 20 July to a road traffic collision at Castle Combe Circuit.

“We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, an operations officer, the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.”

Emergency services remained at the circuit while the incident was dealt with.

Circumstances under investigation

A large number of motorbikes were understood to have been on site at the time of the collision, although it has not yet been confirmed whether the incident occurred during an organised track session or another event. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been disclosed, and no further information about the casualty’s condition has been released. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.