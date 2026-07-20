Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

Seven men have been jailed for their roles in violent disorder in Staffordshire during the widespread unrest that swept parts of the country in the summer of 2024. The men were sentenced after being convicted of violent disorder offences arising from the disturbances, with prison terms ranging from 29 months to 34 months.

Prison sentences handed down

Those sentenced are:

Imran Akhtargul , 20, of The Parkway, Hanley , jailed for 30 months .

, 20, of , jailed for . Ammer Osman , 22, of Shackson Close, Shelton , jailed for 33 months .

, 22, of , jailed for . Danyar Hussain , 21, of Holder Street, Cobridge , jailed for 33 months .

, 21, of , jailed for . Ilyas Ahmed , 31, of Bleak Place, Cobridge , jailed for 34 months .

, 31, of , jailed for . Chand Amin , 23, of Bath Street, Stoke , jailed for 30 months .

, 23, of , jailed for . Faud Jameel , 23, of Dundee Road, Etruria , jailed for 30 months .

, 23, of , jailed for . Hassan Mir, 21, of no fixed address, jailed for 29 months.

Disorder during summer unrest

The convictions relate to incidents of violent disorder during the summer of 2024, when disorder broke out in Staffordshire as part of wider unrest seen across several parts of England. Police launched extensive investigations following the violence, reviewing CCTV, mobile phone footage, social media content and body-worn camera evidence to identify those involved. The seven men were subsequently charged and brought before the courts.

Police warning

The custodial sentences form part of the ongoing effort by Staffordshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service to bring those responsible for the violence to justice. Police have repeatedly warned that anyone involved in public disorder can expect to be identified through investigative work and face prosecution, regardless of the time that has passed since the offences were committed. The force has previously said those who took part in the disorder endangered members of the public, emergency service workers and local communities, with the courts continuing to hand down significant prison sentences to those convicted.