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KING KEV Football Mourns as England Legend Kevin Keegan Dies Aged 75

Football Mourns as England Legend Kevin Keegan Dies Aged 75

Former England captain, Liverpool great and Newcastle United icon Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 following a battle with stage four stomach cancer, his family have announced. Keegan, one of English football’s most celebrated figures as both a player and manager, died surrounded by his wife, Jean, and daughters, Laura Jane and Sarah Marie, according to a statement released by the family.

Family pays tribute

In a statement shared by close friend Peter Graves, Keegan’s family said:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.”

They described him as a “much loved husband, father and grandfather”, thanked the medical team who cared for him throughout his illness and asked for privacy as they grieve.

Brave battle with cancer

Keegan was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after being admitted to hospital with ongoing abdominal problems. In June, he publicly revealed the illness had progressed to stage four cancer, telling supporters he hoped to “say goodbye properly” during a public appearance at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre.

One of England’s greatest footballers

Born in Doncaster in 1951, Keegan began his professional career with Scunthorpe United before joining Liverpool, where he became one of the defining players of the 1970s. During his time at Anfield, he won:

  • Three First Division titles
  • The European Cup
  • The FA Cup
  • Two UEFA Cups

He later starred for Hamburg, winning back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards as Europe’s Footballer of the Year in 1978 and 1979 before spells with Southampton and Newcastle United.

Newcastle’s “King Kev”

Keegan’s impact on Newcastle United extended beyond his playing career. After taking over as manager in 1992, he transformed the club from relegation candidates into Premier League contenders, guiding them to promotion and overseeing the thrilling “Entertainers” era. His emotional “I would love it if we beat them” press conference during the 1995-96 Premier League title race remains one of the most iconic moments in English football history.

England manager

Keegan also managed the England national team between 1999 and 2000, leading the Three Lions to qualification for Euro 2000 after earning 63 caps and scoring 21 goals during his distinguished playing career.

Tributes pour in

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the football world, with former clubs, teammates, supporters and football organisations remembering Keegan as one of the game’s most influential and charismatic figures. Newcastle United led the tributes, while fans gathered outside St James’ Park to lay flowers in memory of the man affectionately known as “King Kev.” Keegan is survived by his wife Jean, whom he married in 1974, their two daughters and grandchildren. His death marks the loss of one of English football’s greatest personalities, whose legacy as both a player and manager inspired generations of supporters around the world.

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