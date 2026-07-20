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UTTER DISREGARD Banned Drunk Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash Killed Dundee Mum Who Pleaded: “He’s Going to Kill Us”

Banned Drunk Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash Killed Dundee Mum Who Pleaded: “He’s Going to Kill Us”

A banned drink-driver has been jailed for more than 13 years after killing a Dundee mother in a horrific high-speed crash, moments after she sent desperate messages begging a friend to look after her children because she feared she was about to die. Sean Hogan, also known as Mark Goulding, admitted causing the death of Jade Duncan, 41, by dangerous driving after crashing a Peugeot 407 Coupe at a roundabout in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, in January. Newcastle Crown Court heard Hogan was driving at speeds of up to 100mph while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit, despite being disqualified from driving and uninsured. He was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison, along with a four-year extended licence period.

“He’s going to kill us”

During the journey, Ms Duncan became increasingly terrified by Hogan’s driving. Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court that Hogan had already clipped another vehicle in Haddington, East Lothian, before continuing to drive recklessly. Ms Duncan contacted a friend several times, warning that Hogan was drunk and driving dangerously. In one desperate call, she said: “He’s hit a car, we are in a field, he’s doing 100mph, he’s going to kill us. Will you look after my bairns?” The court heard her friend could hear Hogan shouting at Ms Duncan to “shut up” as she tried to explain what was happening. During a later video call at around 8pm, Ms Duncan screamed as the speeding Peugeot approached another vehicle, with Hogan braking only at the last possible moment. It was the final contact she made.

Catastrophic crash

A short time later, Hogan lost control of the Peugeot as it struck a roundabout in Berwick-upon-Tweed. The impact threw both Hogan and Ms Duncan approximately 48 metres through the air before the vehicle came to rest against an embankment. Ms Duncan, from Dundee, suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

History of dangerous driving

The court heard Hogan had been handed a 15-month driving ban and a suspended prison sentence just five days before the fatal collision. He had previously been disqualified from driving on two earlier occasions. The Peugeot involved in the crash had also failed its most recent MOT after inspectors identified a number of dangerous defects. Hogan later admitted:

  • Causing death by dangerous driving;
  • Causing death while disqualified from driving; and
  • Causing death while driving without insurance.

Judge condemns “utter disregard”

Sentencing Hogan, Judge Penny Moreland said he had shown “utter disregard” for the safety of his passenger and every other road user. The judge said his actions demonstrated a complete disregard for the law and that he continued to pose a significant risk to the public. Hogan himself suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, including a serious brain injury, and spent two months in a coma. The court heard he has no memory of the collision.

Family’s heartbreak

In a victim impact statement, Ms Duncan’s daughter, Raychel, described the collision as “entirely preventable.” She said: “My world and my family’s world came crashing down.” Her son, Robbie, paid tribute to his mother, saying:

“My mam was everything to us… the heart of our family.”

The family said Ms Duncan’s death has left an irreplaceable void and urged others never to get into a vehicle with someone who has been drinking, warning of the devastating consequences of dangerous driving.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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