Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

A former Dorchester Town footballer, Rico Wilson, 35, has been charged with murder after a 41-year-old father of two was fatally assaulted outside MyBar on Charminster Road, Bournemouth. The incident occurred around 3am on Monday 6 April, with Dorset Police and emergency services responding swiftly.

Victim Dies At Scene

Officers found James Blanch from Christchurch critically injured following the assault. Despite emergency attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the scene. His family, including his two children, are being supported by specialist officers amid the ongoing investigation.

Suspect’s Football Past

Wilson is known locally for his non-league football career, having played for Dorchester Town, Wimborne Town, and Bournemouth Poppies. He also progressed through the AFC Bournemouth youth system, making his name in the regional football scene.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Wilson appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on 9 April where he was remanded in custody. He has not yet entered a plea. His next court hearing is scheduled for 10 July at Winchester Crown Court to progress the case.

Further Police Action

Initially, Dorset Police arrested three other men aged 34 to 46 from Bournemouth and Poole on suspicion of murder; they have since been released under investigation. Additionally, a 39-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Chief Inspector Nicky Jenkins of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team confirmed the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the murder charge. She urged the public to avoid speculation or online commentary that could prejudice the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact Dorset Police quoting occurrence number 55260048268.