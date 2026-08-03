Driver Jailed After Victim Thrown From Bonnet in Shocking Chatham Road Rage Incident

A dangerous driver who used his car as a weapon, leaving a man with serious injuries after carrying him on the bonnet before throwing him onto the road, has been jailed. Jahmel Corbin, 39, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 29 July 2026 after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The offence happened on 16 February 2025 following a minor collision on New Road, Chatham.

Victim Thrown Onto Bonnet

After the collision, the other driver got out of his vehicle to exchange insurance details with Corbin. Instead of stopping, Corbin attempted to drive away, accelerating directly into the victim and propelling him onto the bonnet of his car. Corbin then continued driving along the road while the injured man clung to the vehicle. He deliberately swerved and braked heavily, causing the victim to be thrown from the bonnet onto the road, suffering serious injuries.

Driver Fled Scene

Following the incident, Corbin fled the scene without stopping to help the injured man. However, detectives were able to identify him using an image captured at the time of the offence. He was arrested the following day and later charged with multiple driving offences.

Jailed and Banned

Having pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Corbin was jailed for two years and nine months. He was also disqualified from driving for three years and four months.

“Used His Vehicle as a Weapon”

Investigating officer Police Constable Ellie Cox said:

“The reckless way Corbin used his vehicle as a weapon and showed no concern for the injuries caused to his victim was shocking.

“The investigation moved quickly and we were able to swiftly identify and arrest Corbin despite his attempts to evade justice.

“We hope this sentence provides closure for the victim and his family, who witnessed this mindless attack.”

Kent Police said the case highlights the potentially devastating consequences of dangerous driving and their commitment to bringing offenders who endanger lives before the courts.