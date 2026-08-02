Father Jailed After Shaking Seven-Month-Old Son in ‘Car-Crash Force’ Attack That Left Him Blind and Brain-Damaged

A father who violently shook his seven-month-old son after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine has been jailed after leaving the baby permanently blind and with catastrophic brain injuries. Christopher Yates, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Newcastle Crown Court. The court heard the baby suffered life-changing injuries after being shaken with such force that medical experts compared the trauma to injuries typically seen in high-speed road traffic collisions.

Alcohol and Drugs Before Attack

Prosecutors told the court that Yates had consumed 11 cans of lager and taken cocaine on the night of the assault. At around 2am, he became angry when his seven-month-old son woke crying. In what the court described as a violent outburst, Yates picked up the infant and shook him repeatedly while shouting at him to “shut the f* up.”**

Devastating Injuries

The baby suffered:

Extensive traumatic brain injuries.

Seizures.

Permanent damage to both optic nerves.

Irreversible blindness.

Doctors told the court the force used was comparable to that seen in victims of serious high-speed vehicle collisions. The child has been left with profound neurological injuries and will require specialist care and support for the rest of his life.

Delay in Calling for Help

Rather than immediately seeking medical assistance, Yates waited for several hours while his son’s condition deteriorated. When he eventually dialled 999, prosecutors said he gave false accounts of what had happened to paramedics and hospital staff, delaying the discovery of the true cause of the baby’s injuries.

Safeguarding Concerns

The court heard Yates had only been granted custody of his son three weeks and four days before the assault. Evidence presented during the case revealed relatives had raised concerns in the weeks leading up to the incident, reporting:

The baby being left undressed.

Dirty nappies accumulating around the home.

Numerous empty alcohol cans inside the property.

Yates shouting abuse at the crying infant.

Questions have since been raised about safeguarding arrangements, as social services were reportedly aware of Yates’ history of alcohol misuse before custody was granted.

Police Condemn Attack

Police described the assault as an appalling case of child abuse, while child protection specialists have highlighted the tragedy as a reminder of the importance of identifying and responding to safeguarding concerns at the earliest opportunity. The little boy remains in long-term care and will require lifelong specialist medical treatment and support as a result of the injuries he sustained.