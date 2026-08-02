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MIGRANT CRISIS American Mother Found Murdered in Ireland Had Inherited $1 Million Before Death, Report Claims

American Mother Found Murdered in Ireland Had Inherited $1 Million Before Death, Report Claims

An American mother found murdered in her home in Ireland had recently inherited around $1 million before her death, according to reports, as investigators continue to pursue a Jordanian asylum seeker believed to have fled the country. Jamey Carney, 43, originally from New York, was found dead at her home in Killarney, County Kerry, on 7 July, after her 13-year-old daughter returned from a sleepover and discovered her mother’s body hidden beneath a duvet in a bedroom. A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Carney died from suffocation, with reports suggesting she may also have suffered severe blunt-force injuries.  

Person of Interest Arrested in Jordan

Irish Gardaí have identified Ahmad Al-Saqar, a 28-year-old Jordanian national, as a person of interest in the investigation. According to the report, investigators believe Al-Saqar fled Ireland within hours of the killing, travelling from Killarney to Dublin before boarding a flight to Istanbul and eventually returning to Jordan. He has since been detained by Jordanian authorities.   Irish detectives have travelled to Jordan to liaise with officials, although Ireland does not have a formal extradition treaty with the country. Authorities are continuing efforts to determine whether he could be returned to face any future criminal proceedings. At the time of writing, Gardaí have not announced that he has been formally charged.

Million-Dollar Inheritance

The report states Ms Carney inherited approximately $1 million following the death of her father around 11 months before she was killed. The inheritance reportedly enabled her and her daughter to move from a modest property into a larger, luxury home in Killarney, where the killing later took place.   Friends also alleged investigators are examining whether financial motives may have played a role in the case, although Gardaí have not confirmed a motive.

New Life in Ireland

Ms Carney moved permanently to Ireland in 2021, having long been proud of her Irish heritage. She became well known in Killarney through her humanitarian work and support for refugees and vulnerable people. Friends described her as kind, compassionate and deeply committed to helping others. She had also been active in pro-Palestinian campaigns and is believed to have met Al-Saqar through that work.

Family Concerned About Relationship

According to relatives quoted in the report, Ms Carney’s family had become concerned about her relationship. Her cousin, Ryan Fox, claimed relatives feared she was being taken advantage of financially after receiving her inheritance, although those claims have not been independently verified.  

Investigation Continues

Gardaí say the murder investigation remains ongoing. Jordanian authorities continue to hold Al-Saqar while discussions between both countries continue. Under Irish law, extradition can only be sought once criminal charges have been brought, while Jordan also has the option of prosecuting offences committed abroad under certain circumstances. More than 200 people attended Ms Carney’s funeral in Killarney, where she was remembered as a devoted mother whose generosity and compassion had touched many lives.

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Topics :Crime

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