Urgent Search Launched for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy With Links to Dover and Deal

Police have launched an urgent appeal to help locate a missing 11-year-old boy from the Dover area. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the child’s welfare and are asking members of the public to remain vigilant. The boy has links to both Dover Town and Deal and is believed to be travelling on a black and orange push scooter. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing pyjamas similar to those shown in the image released by police.

Public Urged to Call 999

Police are urging anyone who sees the boy or knows where he may be not to approach him, but instead to contact the emergency services immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting CAD 03-1222. Officers continue to carry out enquiries to locate the missing child as quickly and safely as possible.