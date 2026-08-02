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MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 76-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells who has not been seen since Friday. John O’Neill was reported missing during the morning of Sunday, 2 August 2026, and officers say they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Last Seen Near Pembury Hospital

John was last seen at around 12.45pm on Friday, 31 July, near Pembury Hospital. Kent Police are now carrying out enquiries to locate him and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Description

John is described as:

  • White
  • 76 years old
  • Approximately 5ft 7in tall
  • Slim build
  • Grey hair

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

  • A blue T-shirt
  • Dark trousers
  • Dark shoes

He was also carrying a brown checked top.  

Police Concerned for His Welfare

A Kent Police spokesperson said officers are concerned for John’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to get in touch immediately. Anyone who has seen John or knows where he may be is urged to call 999. Anyone with other information that could assist the search should contact Kent Police by calling 101 or using the live chat service on the Kent Police website, quoting reference 2-0489.

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