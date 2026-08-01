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ONE PUNCH KILL Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Single Punch Killed Defenceless 62-Year-Old in Leicester Park

Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Single Punch Killed Defenceless 62-Year-Old in Leicester Park

A man who fatally punched a 62-year-old stranger during a chance encounter in a Leicester park has been jailed for nearly six years after admitting manslaughter. Joshua Moore, 33, of Fowler Close, Beaumont Leys, was sentenced to five years and nine months’ imprisonment at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, 31 July, after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of James McKeown, known as Jim.

Fatal Assault in Beaumont Park

The attack took place in April 2026 in Beaumont Park, Beaumont Leys. Police said Mr McKeown had been walking home from a nearby pub when he encountered Moore, who was riding a quad bike through the park with a young child. During the confrontation, Moore punched the 62-year-old in the face, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the pavement. The devastating head injury proved fatal.

Left Without Calling for Help

Following the assault, Moore placed Mr McKeown into the recovery position before leaving the scene without calling an ambulance or emergency services. More than an hour later, a member of the public discovered Mr McKeown lying on the ground and raised the alarm. Despite medical treatment, he sadly died a short time later.

Admitted Assault to Police

Police established what had happened through their initial enquiries. Later that day, Moore approached an officer at the police cordon surrounding the scene and admitted he had assaulted Mr McKeown. He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before being further arrested on suspicion of murder following the victim’s death.

Mobile Phone Evidence

During the investigation, detectives examined Moore’s mobile phone. They found evidence showing that, instead of contacting the emergency services after the assault, he spent time sorting out his personal affairs. Police said this included cancelling a tattoo appointment he had booked for the following day before eventually speaking to officers.

Jailed for Manslaughter

Moore pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month. Sentencing him on Friday, Leicester Crown Court imposed a prison sentence of five years and nine months. The case highlights the tragic consequences a single act of violence can have, with a chance encounter in a public park ending in the loss of a man’s life.

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