Residents Evacuated After Suspected Explosion Damages Flats in Ipswich as Teenager Arrested

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a suspected explosion damaged a block of flats in Ipswich, forcing residents to evacuate and prompting a major emergency services response. Police were called to Princes Street, Ipswich, on the evening of Friday 31 July following reports of an apparent explosion which shattered several windows at a residential building. Emergency services, including Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene.

Flats Evacuated

As a precaution, the affected block of flats was evacuated while officers and fire crews assessed the damage and ensured the area was safe. A police cordon was established, and Princes Street was closed to traffic while specialist enquiries took place. No injuries have been reported.

Teenager Arrested

A short time after the incident, police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of arson/criminal damage with intent to endanger life. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he remains in custody for questioning.

Road Closed Overnight

Suffolk Police said enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The force confirmed that Princes Street was expected to remain closed overnight while investigators continued their work. A spokesperson said:

“Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances of the incident; however, no injuries have been reported.

“Motorists are advised that a diversion is currently in place, as Princes Street is expected to remain closed overnight.”

Appeal for Information

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 416 of 31 July.