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POSTIE MURDER Partner of Murdered Postman Barry Daly Tells Court: “He Was My Best Friend, My Safety and My Home”

Partner of Murdered Postman Barry Daly Tells Court: “He Was My Best Friend, My Safety and My Home”

The heartbroken partner of murdered postman Barry Daly has delivered a powerful victim impact statement, describing the father-of-four as her “best friend, my safety and my home” as the men responsible for his death await sentencing. Katie O’Reilly addressed the Central Criminal Court following the convictions of those responsible for the killing of Barry Daly, 44, who was beaten to death with a golf club outside his home in Doneraile, County Cork, on 12 October last year.

“We Were Inseparable”

Katie told the court she met Barry when she was just 19 years old, and from that moment the couple were inseparable throughout their 20 years together. The pair went on to raise four sons, with Katie describing Barry as more than just her partner.

“He was not just my partner, he was my best friend, my safety and my home.”

She said special occasions have lost all meaning since his death. “The first Christmas without him was not Christmas at all,” she told the court.

“It was empty and unhappy.”

“No Child Should Spend Father’s Day at a Grave”

Speaking of the impact on their children, Katie said Father’s Day has become a heartbreaking occasion.

“No child should ever have to spend Father’s Day at a graveyard missing their dad.”

She described Barry as a loving father who always put his children first.

“He was a little bit wild and a little bit mad in all of the best ways.”

Katie added that she still imagines hearing Barry returning home from work and misses the constant phone calls they shared throughout each day.

“Sometimes up to 30 calls because neither of us ever had much to say except that we wanted to speak to each other.”

Plans for the Future Destroyed

Katie told the court the couple had planned to quietly run away together to get married. She said Barry adored their four sons and that they always wanted to make him proud. The home they built together no longer feels the same.

“Every room contains reminders of the life we were supposed to have.”

She also described the immense financial and emotional burden she now faces after losing the family’s main breadwinner.

Son Speaks of Lasting Trauma

Barry’s eldest son, Ryan, also gave a victim impact statement, describing the devastating effect the murder has had on him. He told the court he struggles to sleep, has become withdrawn and lethargic, and finds it difficult to exercise. Ryan said he believes he needs grief counselling but has not yet been able to talk about what happened. He added:

“My heart has and continues to go out to them on a daily basis.”

He also said the tragedy has forever changed how he views the community where he grew up.

“This has tainted my view of the place I grew up in and used to love.”

Murder Convictions

Barry Daly died after being beaten with a golf club outside his home in Doneraile on 12 October 2025. Following a trial, Alex Deady, 21, of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile, and a 17-year-old boy were convicted of murder. A 16-year-old admitted manslaughter but denied murder. All three appeared before the Central Criminal Court, where Ms Justice Siobhán Lankford adjourned sentencing. Deady is due to be sentenced on 31 August, with the remaining cases also returning to court on the same date.

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