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CHAMBER OF HORRORS Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

Funeral Director Jailed for 20 Years After Stockpiling Bodies and Giving Families Wrong Ashes

A rogue funeral director who stored decomposing bodies, reused coffins and handed grieving families the wrong ashes has been jailed for 20 years in one of the UK’s worst funeral scandals. Robert Bush, 47, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court after admitting 67 offences linked to the unlawful treatment of the dead and defrauding hundreds of bereaved families through his Legacy Independent Funeral Directors business in Hull. The court heard Bush failed to bury or cremate at least 30 bodies, stockpiled human remains in filthy conditions and kept around half a tonne of ashes at his funeral home while falsely claiming funerals had been completed.

Judge Condemns “Gross Breach of Trust”

Sentencing Bush, Mr Justice Hilliard said the offences represented an “almost industrial scale” breach of trust against vulnerable grieving families. The judge said:

“If the police had not intervened, the practice would have continued.”

He added Bush was motivated by “financial greed”, spending money intended for funerals on himself while allowing the funeral home’s premises to fall into a deplorable state. The court heard Bush failed to pay for adequate refrigeration, delayed cremations to save money and even travelled on holiday to Arizona while bodies remained at his premises.

Bodies Left Decomposing

Police raided Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March 2024 after receiving information from a staff member. Officers discovered multiple bodies in varying stages of decomposition, many uncovered and still wearing hospital identification bands. The premises were described as dirty and unkempt, with flowers, teddy bears, rings and sympathy cards belonging to the deceased scattered across the floor. Investigators also found evidence that coffins had been reused, meaning some families unknowingly attended funerals where the coffin contained the body of a stranger rather than their loved one.

Families Given Wrong Ashes

The judge warned that many families may never know whether the ashes they received actually belonged to their relatives. He told the court that unless a body was recovered and formally identified during the police investigation, no family whose loved one was cremated through Legacy could be certain they had received the correct ashes. More than 220 families were found to have been defrauded by Bush’s actions.

Victims Describe Lasting Trauma

During a five-day sentencing hearing, the court heard emotional victim impact statements from more than 200 families. One victim, Tina Thames, discovered her adoptive father’s body was still lying inside the funeral home weeks after she had attended what she believed was his funeral. She described feeling completely betrayed after trusting Bush to care for her father.

Police: Damage Is “Quite Possibly Irreparable”

Detective Superintendent Alan Curtis, who led the Humberside Police investigation, said the impact on families and the wider community had been unprecedented. He said:

“From the moment this investigation began, our focus has been on the families left heartbroken by what happened at Legacy Funeral Directors.”

He added:

“The damage Bush has caused is quite possibly irreparable, with so many victims who have suffered and continue to do so.”

Funeral Industry Regulation Planned

Following Bush’s sentencing, the Government announced it would introduce proposals to regulate the funeral industry. Ministers said the reforms are intended to ensure proper standards, accountability and dignity in the care of the deceased, following widespread calls for stronger oversight after the Legacy Funeral Directors scandal.

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