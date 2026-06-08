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SERIOUS INJURIES Police Appeal After Serious A386 Collision Near Yelverton Injures Motorcyclist

Police Appeal After Serious A386 Collision Near Yelverton Injures Motorcyclist

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A386 near Yelverton. The incident occurred at around 12:30pm on Friday 5 June 2026, close to the bend by the Buckland Abbey turning, sparking a major emergency response.

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured

The rider, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Emergency services quickly attended the scene and the injured rider was taken to hospital for treatment.

Road Closure And Police Inquiry

The A386 was closed for a lengthy period as officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances of the collision. Police thanked motorists for their patience during the disruption.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or captured relevant dash-cam footage to come forward. Information can be submitted via the police website or by calling 101, quoting log number 297 of 5 June 2026.

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