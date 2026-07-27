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DARTS ATTACK Police Release CCTV After Man Seriously Injured in Assault Outside World Darts Championship

Police Release CCTV After Man Seriously Injured in Assault Outside World Darts Championship

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a spectator was knocked unconscious during an assault outside the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. The incident happened on Saturday 13 December 2025, after a man in his 20s attended the popular darts tournament in North London. According to police, the victim left Alexandra Palace at around 4.30pm, where he became involved in an argument with a group of men dressed in lobster costumes.

Victim Knocked Unconscious

The group and the victim were initially separated by venue security. However, a short time later, while the victim was walking along the venue concourse, he encountered the group for a second time. Police say one of the men then punched the victim, knocking him unconscious. The victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as serious but not life-threatening. He continues to suffer significant injuries as a result of the assault.

CCTV Appeal

Detectives have now released CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify in connection with the investigation. Detective Constable Lizzie Coster, who is leading the enquiry, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim in this case, and we hope the best for his recovery. “This assault occurred outside at a major sporting event, and the suspect was wearing a distinctive costume. “We are releasing a CCTV image of the suspect in the hope that it will jog the memory of attendees, or anyone else who was in the area at the time.”

Appeal for Information

Police are urging anyone who attended the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on 13 December 2025, or anyone who recognises the man shown in the CCTV image, to come forward. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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