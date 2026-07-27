Police Cordon Off Epsom High Street After Man Found Critically ill

A major police investigation is underway after a man was found in a critical condition in Epsom town centre, prompting the closure of part of the High Street. Emergency services were called to a gym on Epsom High Street at around 6.30am on Friday 24 July following concerns for the welfare of a man. The casualty was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police Investigation Underway

Surrey Police established a cordon around the scene while officers carried out enquiries. Investigators are currently working to establish the man’s identity and trace his next of kin. The cordon remained in place for several hours, with the affected gym expected to remain closed throughout the weekend while enquiries continued.

Appeal for Witnesses

Surrey Police is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information that could assist the investigation to come forward. A spokesperson for the force said anyone with information should contact police quoting reference PR/45260089046. Information can be provided via Surrey Police’s online reporting service, live chat or by calling 101. Alternatively, anonymous information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries Continue

Police have not released any details about the man’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.