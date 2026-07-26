Man Charged With Murder of Former Partner Found Dead in Edinburgh Prison

A man charged with murdering his former partner in Edinburgh has been found dead in prison just days after appearing in court. Lee Greenan, 46, was discovered unresponsive at HMP Edinburgh on the morning of Sunday 26 July, prompting the mandatory investigation that follows all deaths in custody. The Scottish Prison Service confirmed Greenan was found dead at approximately 8.55am.

Charged Following Woman’s Death

Greenan had been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Vikki Soloman, 44, who was found fatally injured at a property in Craigievar Square, East Craigs, on 20 July. Emergency services were called to the address shortly before 9pm following reports of a disturbance. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Ms Soloman was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the incident, Greenan was arrested by Police Scotland. He later appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 23 July, where he faced a charge of murder along with two charges of assault. He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Death in Custody

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed Greenan’s death on Sunday morning. Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and confirmed a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. As is standard procedure following any death in custody in Scotland, a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held to establish the full circumstances.

Tributes Paid to Vikki Soloman

Vikki Soloman, who ran Vikki Soloman Aesthetics, was well known throughout Edinburgh’s beauty industry. Friends and colleagues described her as “a diamond” and “beautiful inside and out”, paying tribute to her professionalism, kindness and dedication to raising standards within the aesthetics sector. Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton also paid tribute, recognising her contribution to discussions surrounding legislation affecting the aesthetics industry.

Community Left Reeling

Greenan was also known locally as a player for community football club Clermiston Star, whose members have expressed shock at both the alleged killing and his death in custody. Meanwhile, tributes continue to be left near Craigievar Square as the community mourns the loss of Ms Soloman. Police Scotland’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Soloman’s death remains ongoing.