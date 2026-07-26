Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEATH IN CUSTODY Man Charged With Murder of Former Partner Found Dead in Edinburgh Prison

Man Charged With Murder of Former Partner Found Dead in Edinburgh Prison

A man charged with murdering his former partner in Edinburgh has been found dead in prison just days after appearing in court. Lee Greenan, 46, was discovered unresponsive at HMP Edinburgh on the morning of Sunday 26 July, prompting the mandatory investigation that follows all deaths in custody. The Scottish Prison Service confirmed Greenan was found dead at approximately 8.55am.

Charged Following Woman’s Death

Greenan had been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Vikki Soloman, 44, who was found fatally injured at a property in Craigievar Square, East Craigs, on 20 July. Emergency services were called to the address shortly before 9pm following reports of a disturbance. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Ms Soloman was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the incident, Greenan was arrested by Police Scotland. He later appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 23 July, where he faced a charge of murder along with two charges of assault. He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Death in Custody

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed Greenan’s death on Sunday morning. Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and confirmed a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. As is standard procedure following any death in custody in Scotland, a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held to establish the full circumstances.  

Tributes Paid to Vikki Soloman

Vikki Soloman, who ran Vikki Soloman Aesthetics, was well known throughout Edinburgh’s beauty industry. Friends and colleagues described her as “a diamond” and “beautiful inside and out”, paying tribute to her professionalism, kindness and dedication to raising standards within the aesthetics sector. Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton also paid tribute, recognising her contribution to discussions surrounding legislation affecting the aesthetics industry.

Community Left Reeling

Greenan was also known locally as a player for community football club Clermiston Star, whose members have expressed shock at both the alleged killing and his death in custody. Meanwhile, tributes continue to be left near Craigievar Square as the community mourns the loss of Ms Soloman. Police Scotland’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Soloman’s death remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

LONG DELAYS M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

UK News
RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Qatar Airways flight after loss of radio contact

RADIO CONTACT RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Qatar Airways flight after loss of radio contact

UK News
Man and Two Children Airlifted to Hospital After Sea Rescue at Margate Beach

Man and Two Children Airlifted to Hospital After Sea Rescue at Margate Beach

UK News
Six arrested after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Clapham

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH Six arrested after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Clapham

UK News
Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

ON GOING PROBE Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

UK News
20 firefighters taken to hospital and three fire engines destroyed after massive Essex fertiliser explosion

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED 20 firefighters taken to hospital and three fire engines destroyed after massive Essex fertiliser explosion

UK News
Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

FATAL COLLISON Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

UK News
Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

MURDER PROBE Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

UK News
Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

EXPLOSION CAUSE Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

FIND INDIA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

TRACTOR BLAZE Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

UK News
Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

UK News
Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

FIELD BLAZE Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

UK News
Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man in His 20s Dies Following Moped Collision in Radlett as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL CRASH Man in His 20s Dies Following Moped Collision in Radlett as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Man in His 20s Dies Following Moped Collision in Radlett as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Man in His 20s Dies Following Moped Collision in Radlett as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Two Women Allegedly Slapped on Train at Preston Station

TRAIN ATTACK Police Release CCTV Image After Two Women Allegedly Slapped on Train at Preston Station

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Two Women Allegedly Slapped on Train at Preston Station

Police Release CCTV Image After Two Women Allegedly Slapped on Train at Preston Station

UK News
One Dead and Several Seriously Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd at Berlin Pride Event

TERROR ATTACK One Dead and Several Seriously Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd at Berlin Pride Event

UK News
One Dead and Several Seriously Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd at Berlin Pride Event

One Dead and Several Seriously Injured After Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd at Berlin Pride Event

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
More Than 75 Firefighters Continue Battle Against Cairngorms Wildfire as Rain Helps Slow Blaze

MAJOR OPERATION More Than 75 Firefighters Continue Battle Against Cairngorms Wildfire as Rain Helps Slow Blaze

UK News
More Than 75 Firefighters Continue Battle Against Cairngorms Wildfire as Rain Helps Slow Blaze

More Than 75 Firefighters Continue Battle Against Cairngorms Wildfire as Rain Helps Slow Blaze

UK News
Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

SHOT DEAD Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

UK News
Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

UK News
Watch Live