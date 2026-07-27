Teen Jailed for 20 Years After Man Lured to Luton and Fatally Stabbed in Knife Attack

A teenager has been jailed for 20 years after luring a 26-year-old man to an address in Luton before fatally stabbing him during a planned attack. Emmanuel Avogo, now 17, was sentenced on Monday (20 July) after being convicted of the murder of Adam Khan, 26, who died following a violent confrontation on Humberstone Road, Luton, in August 2025. A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also sentenced for her role in the incident after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Victim Was Lured to Meeting

A three-week trial at Harrow Crown Court heard how Mr Khan had been exchanging messages with the teenage girl in the weeks leading up to the fatal attack. On the day of the incident, she played a key role in persuading him to drive to St Luke’s Close to meet her while Avogo waited nearby. After Mr Khan left the location in his car, Avogo ran after him and caught up when the vehicle stopped on the pavement in Humberstone Road.

Violent Confrontation Ended in Fatal Stabbing

The court heard Mr Khan retrieved a tyre iron from the boot of his car before a violent altercation broke out between the pair. During the confrontation, Avogo stabbed Mr Khan, inflicting fatal injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the 26-year-old died following the attack.

Teen Admitted Carrying Knife

During proceedings, Avogo admitted he was a habitual knife carrier and told the court he had been carrying the knife when he left his home on the day of the killing. The evidence formed part of the prosecution case that led to his conviction for murder.

Sentenced at Court

On Monday, Avogo was sentenced to:

20 years’ detention for murder

Nine months for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently

The teenage girl received a 24-month Detention and Training Order after being convicted of manslaughter for her involvement in luring Mr Khan to the meeting.

Reporting Restrictions

Both defendants were 16 years old when the killing took place. The court has lifted reporting restrictions preventing the identification of Emmanuel Avogo, but the teenage girl continues to have anonymity and cannot be named for legal reasons. The sentencing brings to a close the prosecution of those responsible for the fatal knife attack, which shocked the Luton community and left the family of Adam Khan mourning the loss of the 26-year-old.