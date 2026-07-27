Metropolitan Police Inspector Charged With Two Counts of Rape and GBH

A serving Metropolitan Police inspector has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear in court this week. Inspector Jason Wu, who is attached to Met Detention and based at Colindale, has been charged following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s public protection detectives. He is scheduled to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 July.

Charges Relate to Alleged Offences Between 2019 and 2021

The charges relate to alleged offences involving a woman in August 2019 and October 2021. The allegations were first reported to police in June 2022, prompting an investigation by detectives specialising in public protection. Following further enquiries, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charges. A postal charge and requisition were served on Friday 15 May 2026.

Officer Suspended From Duty

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Inspector Wu has been suspended from duty while criminal proceedings are ongoing. As the case is now before the courts, the force is expected to make no further comment while legal proceedings continue.

Court Appearance

Inspector Wu is due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 July, where the charges will be heard for the first time. Criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.