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TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Clockwise Closed Between J4-J6 After Serious A21 Collision in Kent

Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone

Emergency services have closed the M25 clockwise between junctions 4 (Orpington) and 6 near Sevenoaks, Kent, following a serious collision on the A21 southbound. The closure, effective from the evening continuing into overnight hours, comes as responders deal with a multi-vehicle crash and coincides with planned roadworks between junctions 5 and 6. An Air Ambulance from Kent, Surrey, and Sussex was also deployed, requiring temporary traffic stops on the northbound carriageway.

Full M25 Closure Impact

The M25 clockwise is fully closed between junctions 4 and 6 due to emergency response and planned overnight works. The A21 southbound at junction 5 remains shut as well. Motorists are warned to anticipate significant delays on this major orbital motorway linking Greater London and Kent.

Emergency Response Efforts

Police and emergency teams are managing the accident scene on the A21 southbound near Sevenoaks, while facilitating safe landing of the Air Ambulance. The combined closures aim to keep road users and responders safe during ongoing rescue and clearance operations.

Detailed Diversion Route

Drivers heading clockwise on the M25 are advised to follow this diversion, which is not signed on the road:

  • Exit M25 at junction 4 and take the 2nd exit towards London
  • At Hewitts Roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto the A21 and continue approximately 11 miles to Croydon
  • At the roundabout with A212/A232, take 2nd exit onto A232 Croydon Flyover towards Fiveways Corner
  • Turn left onto A23 southbound towards Brighton and Gatwick Airport
  • Travel 2 miles to Purley, then join the A22 south towards East Grinstead/Kinley
  • Remain on A22 for about 6 miles to rejoin M25 at junction 6

Traffic seeking to join the A21 south from the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway is being diverted via local routes.

Travel Advice For Motorists

Due to the extensive closures and delays, drivers are urged to allow extra journey time, consider alternative routes, or delay travel if possible. For live updates, visit www.trafficengland.com or follow regional traffic Twitter feeds. The National Highways 24/7 contact centre can be reached at 0300 123 5000 for up-to-the-minute information.

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