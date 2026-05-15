John Scott, 36, from East Harling, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for dangerous driving and drug offences at Norwich Crown Court on 14 May 2026. Scott, who was disqualified from driving, filmed himself reaching speeds of up to 119mph on Norfolk roads while involved in the supply of cocaine across Breckland.

Speeding On Norfolk Roads

Officers discovered several videos on Scott’s phone showing him driving dangerously while disqualified, including footage from 7 December 2025 where he sped from Thetford to Diss on the A1066, reaching 104mph before hitting 119mph on a single-carriageway country road. Another video showed him driving near Banham months earlier. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bbZwXY8–xU?feature=share

Drug Supply Linked To Arrest

Scott was arrested on 12 December 2025 as part of a drug operation after police identified him as wanted for drug offences. His mobile phone revealed evidence that he facilitated cocaine supply around the Breckland area, alongside possession of cannabis.

Long Driving Ban Ignored

Scott had been disqualified from driving for five years since December 2024 but repeatedly flouted the ban. The court also imposed a further 10-year driving disqualification alongside his prison term.

Police Warn Against Reckless Behaviour