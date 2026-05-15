British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

A British man in his 60s, who was under mandatory quarantine for hantavirus in Milan, Italy, was caught drinking in a local bar after being tracked down by Italian authorities following a tip from the UK government. Despite testing negative and showing no symptoms, he was immediately taken with his companion to Sacco Hospital to complete his 42-day isolation period lasting until June 6, 2026.

Quarantine Rules Enforced

The man had been on the same flight as Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, who tragically died after contracting hantavirus during her journey from St Helena to Johannesburg. He was seated just a few rows away from Mirjam, raising concerns over potential virus transmission despite his current negative test results.

Hantavirus Risk Timeline

Regional health officials emphasised the importance of completing the full 42-day quarantine due to the virus’s incubation period, which can last up to six weeks. The Andes strain of hantavirus is notable for being the only strain capable of human-to-human transmission, increasing the need for strict isolation measures.

Public Health Concern

Authorities warn that any breach in self-isolation could quickly lead to a wider outbreak. The man’s actions have raised alarms, with health experts stressing the critical need for strict adherence to quarantine protocols to prevent further spread.