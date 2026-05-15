Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRETTY SLOPPY British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

A British man in his 60s, who was under mandatory quarantine for hantavirus in Milan, Italy, was caught drinking in a local bar after being tracked down by Italian authorities following a tip from the UK government. Despite testing negative and showing no symptoms, he was immediately taken with his companion to Sacco Hospital to complete his 42-day isolation period lasting until June 6, 2026.

Quarantine Rules Enforced

The man had been on the same flight as Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, who tragically died after contracting hantavirus during her journey from St Helena to Johannesburg. He was seated just a few rows away from Mirjam, raising concerns over potential virus transmission despite his current negative test results.

Hantavirus Risk Timeline

Regional health officials emphasised the importance of completing the full 42-day quarantine due to the virus’s incubation period, which can last up to six weeks. The Andes strain of hantavirus is notable for being the only strain capable of human-to-human transmission, increasing the need for strict isolation measures.

Public Health Concern

Authorities warn that any breach in self-isolation could quickly lead to a wider outbreak. The man’s actions have raised alarms, with health experts stressing the critical need for strict adherence to quarantine protocols to prevent further spread.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

POLICE MANHUNT Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

UK News
Coroner’s Appeal – Patryk Kuncelman

STABBED TO DEATH Man Admits Murder of Cambridge Hostel Resident Liam Rush

UK News
Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

MASSIVE STASH Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

UK News
Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

JUSTICE SERVED Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

UK News
Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

POLICE TRIAL Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

UK News
Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

SWIFT RESPONCE Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

UK News
Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

VIOLENT ASSAULT Hampshire Police Seek Men Over Southampton Hammer Assault

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

STREET ATTACK West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

UK News
Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

POLICE HUNT Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

UK News
Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

FUGTIVE ARREST Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

ABDUCTION AND ARREST Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

UK News
Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Toddler Kidnapping by Abusive Father

UK News
Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

PRISON SENTANCE Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

UK News
Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

UK News
Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

UK News
Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

HISTORIC UNLOCK Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

UK News
Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

UK News
British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

PRETTY SLOPPY British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

UK News
British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

British Man Found Drinking in Milan Bar During Hantavirus Quarantine

UK News
Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

BOMB ALERT Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

UK News
Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

Buried WWII bombs removed from ground in Thamesmead

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Durrington Property

UK News
Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

POLICE HERO Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

UK News
Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

Kent Police Sergeant Saves US Officer from Armed Attack in Nashville

UK News
The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

UK News
The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

The Silent Conversation in the Casino: Body Language Between Dealer and Player

UK News
Watch Live