Woman Hospitalised After A350 Crash Involving Wiltshire Police Car

A woman in her 70s was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a marked Wiltshire Police car on the A350 near Chippenham on 3 June 2026. The crash happened at 12.05pm on the northbound carriageway between the Malmesbury Roundabout and the M4. Officers were responding to an incident when the collision occurred.

Casualties And Conditions

The woman, who was the passenger in a black Mini Cooper, was hospitalised with injuries described as not life-threatening or life-changing. The Mini’s driver, a man in his 70s, and the police officer driving the marked vehicle were both treated by paramedics at the scene and discharged without needing hospital care.

Road Closures And Investigation

The A350 northbound was closed temporarily to allow investigators to examine the scene but has since reopened. A referral on the matter has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) given the involvement of a police vehicle.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team is urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact the team at 01225 694597, quoting log number 129 of 3 June, or email [email protected].