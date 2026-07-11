Man accused of setting fire to garage with severed penis released on bail

An Indiana man accused of cutting off his own penis before allegedly using it to start a fire has been released on bail while awaiting trial.

Christopher Peden, 36, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is facing criminal charges after police alleged he severed his own penis before using it to ignite a blaze at his mother’s property.

According to investigators, emergency services were called after a detached garage caught fire during the early hours of the morning.

Alleged confession

Court documents allege Peden initially claimed he had been attacked before later admitting to police that he had used a kitchen knife to amputate his own penis at around 2am.

Investigators allege he then poured petrol over the severed body part, set it alight and threw it into the detached garage, causing the building to catch fire.

Emergency crews extinguished the blaze and Peden was taken to hospital for treatment before being arrested.

Released on bond

Peden has now been released after posting a $10,000 bond.

As part of his bail conditions, he must not leave the state of Indiana without permission from the court.

Investigation continues

Police recovered several items from the scene, including:

A red petrol container

Four cigarette lighters

A kitchen knife

Investigators have not disclosed whether the severed body part was recovered during the investigation.

Peden remains due to appear in court at a later date, where he will face the charges against him.

As criminal proceedings are ongoing, the allegations have not yet been tested in court.