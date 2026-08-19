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FATAL CRASH Woman in her 20s killed in head-on A4 crash as second driver airlifted to major trauma centre

Woman in her 20s killed in head-on A4 crash as second driver airlifted to major trauma centre

A woman in her 20s has died and another woman has been seriously injured following a head-on collision on the A4 near the Wiltshire border.

Emergency services were called to the A4 just east of Froxfield at around 7.15am on Wednesday, August 19, following reports of a serious three-vehicle collision.

The crash involved a white Lexus CT200 and a silver Volkswagen Golf, which collided head-on. A grey Honda Civic was also involved and sustained minor damage.

A major emergency response was sent to the scene, including Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, alongside local ambulance crews and police.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the driver of the Lexus, a woman aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at Southampton General Hospital.

Two people travelling in the Honda suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

No arrests have been made.

A4 closed for forensic investigation

The A4 was closed in both directions between Froxfield and Hungerford while specialist officers carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

The collision happened just metres from the Wiltshire border.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from motorists who may have captured the vehicles on dashcam shortly before the collision.

Sergeant Robert Oliver-Clayson, of Thames Valley Police, said:

“Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or witnesses who may have been at the scene and have not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch.

“I also ask any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260430888.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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